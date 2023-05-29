Twins’ Royce Lewis goes deep in return to the big leagues, one year to the day after suffering torn ACL

Exactly one year in the past Monday, Minnesota Twins tremendous application participant Royce Lewis tore his proper ACL creating a jumping catch in heart subject. It was once the 2d time in more or less 18 months Lewis had torn the ligament. A protracted and grueling rehab adopted, and on Monday, Lewis returned to the big leagues. The Twins known as him up following 10 minor-league rehab video games.

It didn’t take lengthy for Lewis to make an have an effect on. He introduced a three-run house run in his 2d at-bat towards Houston Astros righty J.P. France on Monday (GameTracker), precisely one year to the day following his torn ACL. It was once an opposite-field shot too. To the motion photos:

“This is a culmination of a lot of hard work from Royce,” supervisor Rocco Baldelli instructed the Associated Press about Lewis being known as up. “I’m excited to see Royce back out on the field. He can jolt you with the enthusiasm and all of the exciting things that he can do, but he’s a good young player and he’s had a long road to get back to this point.”

Still best 23, Lewis was once the No. 1 general pick out through Minnesota in the 2017 MLB draft, and he entered the season as the No. 47 prospect in baseball in spite of the twice-torn ACL. Here’s our scouting record:

Lewis hit .300/.317/.550 with two house runs in 12 big league video games prior to the torn ACL closing season in his first MLB motion. He went 13 for 39 (.333) with two doubles and 4 homers in 10 minor-league rehab video games this year. Lewis has enjoy everywhere the infield and in left and heart fields. He has the abilities to be an have an effect on participant who can play nearly any place.

The Twins entered play Monday in first position in the AL Central with a 27-26 document. They are averaging 4.53 runs, slightly under the 4.58 MLB common, so getting Lewis again and into the lineup regularly must give Minnesota’s offense a pleasant spark.