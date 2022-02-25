Front Page

Twitter Drags Akademiks & Tory Lanez During eBrawl With Megan Thee Stallion

February 24, 2022
Al Lindsey
Worst Black History Month ever??

Things escalated quickly between Megan Thee Stallion, ‘DJ’ Akademiks, Tory Lanez, and Meg’s boo Pardi whose extra messy etussle sent Twitter spiraling into the abyss.

It all started with a tweet from DJ Akademiks claiming DNA from Tory was not found on the weapon in police possession from the night she was allegedly shot by the rapper.

Naturally, Twitter ran with the unconfirmed tweet that was later deleted after multiple reporters on the scene presented actual facts, not speculation.

“BREAKING: It was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case,” he announced in the now-deleted tweet.

Even after deleting the tweet, Ak stood by his questionable reporting which prompted the first of a few post and deletes from Megan Thee Stallion who shut down the rumors on Instagram.

Megan even made a separate post letting everyone know all that happened was the trial being pushed back to April 5th. Moments later, Tory entered the mess fest and made everything even worse.

Megan wasted no time posting receipts showing Tory apologizing for his actions.

Meanwhile, Akademiks was determined to exacerbate the situation by doubling down on his loud and wrong report, claiming he saw the documents himself.

Meg responded by dragging Ak in another posted-and-deleted IG story.

Meanwhile, Tory and her smitten boo thang Pardi exchanged words that ended with Tory dropping an unconfirmed bombshell that he slept with both Meg and her ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole.

 

When the spicy shenanigans finally died down, reporters posted the transcript from the buzzy hearing where Tory’s legal team refers to the DNA analysis as ‘favorable’ in a not-very-conclusive development that Ak foolishly took as vindication for his deleted report.

Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney Alex Spiro addressed the social media squabble in a statement to XXL, stating: “This is nothing more than the dishonest machinations of a desperate man.”

How do you think this never-ending saga ends? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their social media shenanigans on the flip.





Source link

