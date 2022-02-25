Twitter Reacts To Man Questioning MC Hammer’s Gangster

Black America Internet Featured Video
Regardless of the Web being free and historical past offering all the required classes, millennial and Gen Z Hip-Hop followers nonetheless discover methods to query the credentials of licensed OGs. One such particular person is getting a grand lesson that Hammer, also referred to as MC Hammer, was about that motion in these streets regardless of his dance-friendly music and picture.
Anthony Duckett of Houston’s Apollo Media group posted a tweet that featured a picture of Hammer standing alongside Suge Knight, Snoop Dogg, and the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur. The tweet caption reads, “I don’t suppose I’ve ever seen anybody extra misplaced than Hammer was on this picture lol,” prompting a flurry of “effectively, truly” responses from those that know the actual.
Duckett bravely left the tweet as much as dwell and be dissected by all types of oldsters, and he even questioned why of us have been indignant with him. Simply to be clear, we’re not indignant with the brother, we’re simply reporting the info. Nevertheless, Twitter is sharing all of the info about Hammer’s notorious hood ties at will, together with movies from his Oakland friends reminiscent of Too Brief and Redman, who stated he was made to apologize to Hammer after dissing the rapper’s mom.
As many individuals famous after perusing the picture Duckett posted, there was a common settlement that Hammer might have been probably the most harmful man within the flick. As of late, Hammer is mellow and basking the glow of his weighty chart accomplishments and pretty latest business placements. That stated, there was a time when Hammer wasn’t concerning the enjoyable and video games if he felt his title was disrespected.
Try the reactions beneath.
