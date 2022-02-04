Twitter Reportedly Testing Removing Character Limit For ‘Article’ Feature

Twitter is testing a feature that would go beyond the current 280 character limit and let users get out their full thoughts.

Twitter is one of the longstanding apps that has stood the test of time. Hundreds of apps have come and gone since the boom of social media for various reasons but some reinvent themselves over the course of time.

Twitter has become a one-stop shop for information, news, weather, and venting but currently, users only have 280 characters to get their thoughts out. According to a new rumor, however, that could all change.

Tech journalists like Jane Manchun Wong and tech outlets like TechCabal are alleging that Twitter is testing a new feature called Articles. Articles is exactly what it sounds like; a new way for users to engage on Twitter without a character limit. The details, for now, are limited but from the looks of it, users will essentially be able to post articles and blog posts directly on Twitter. In the era of misinformation, this could be a nightmare but in the era of independent journalism, this could be major.

Twitter has not confirmed nor denied the news but a spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement that Twitter is “always looking into new ways to help people start and engage in conversations” and that it will share more on its work about this soon.