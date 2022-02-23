Twitter Rips Apart KeKe Wyatt & Nick Cannon For Having A Lot Of Kids

Nick Cannon and KeKe Wyatt and their surplus of children have been the topic of discussion on social media this week following news of KeKe Wyatt is expecting her 11th baby. Just a few weeks prior, Nick Cannon also broke the news that he’s having his 8th baby and now social media fans can’t seem to stop talking about how many kids is ‘too many’ for one person to have.

This may be KeKe’s 11th baby, but it’s merely her second child with husband Darring who she wed in October 2018. Prior to their marriage, Wyatt welcomed six children with Rahmat Morton and three with ex-husband Michael Ford.

Nick, a father of 8 children, has five different women he’s had babies with. Four of Nick’s baby mamas welcomed children within the last two years.

Fans online are arguing whether or not you can compare the two celebrities aside from the fact that they have a large number of kids. Twitter user MyLOve_Des called out the comparison of KeKe and Nick in a tweet,

The difference between Keke Wyatt and Nick Cannon is that all her children were created with a husband, and they live with her and said current husband under one roof. Not mothers running around in states separately

Twitter seems to be convinced that Nick Cannon and KeKe are competing over whoever can have the most children. scroll down to see.

What do YOU think about Nick Cannon and KeKe Wyatt welcoming more babies to their families?