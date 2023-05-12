Two City Chefs Among Finalists for Beard Award

Oklahoma City’s dual two-time James Beard Award semi-finalists can now count themselves among the exclusive club after being named as finalists, edging one step closer to one of the culinary industry’s most sought-after awards and what would be just the second James Beard Award in state history.

To date, Oklahoma’s sole James Beard Foundation Award belongs to Florence’s, 1437 NE 23rd St.

Florence Kemp was awarded the foundation’s America’s Classics Award last year.

Chef Andrew Black, nominated for his work at Grey Sweater, 100 NE Fourth St., and Chef Jeff Chanchaleune, nominated for Ma Der Lao Kitchen, 1634 N. Blackwelder Ave., Suite 102, will head to Chicago in June in hopes of bringing the award for Best Chef (Southwest) back to Oklahoma.

“It’s an honor to be representing Oklahoma well,” Chef Black said. “Just to overall celebrate everything from the past, the future, the present–it’s wow, it’s crazy.”

Black said to be a part of helping people understand what the Oklahoma culinary scene has to offer is special, and he attributes his success to “the people who believe in us and the cooks who take the journey with us.”

Chanchaleune said he watched the announcement come down live on social media and still found it hard to believe his own eyes.

“Very excited, very happy, very surreal. I was very anxious up until the announcement,” he said. “It said, ‘James Beard just tagged you in a story.’ I dropped my phone. I was like, ‘We made it. We did it.’ It was really insane.”

Chanchaleune said he hopes to see himself or Black bring the prize home with them in June. They face three other finalists in the Southwest Division, two from Nevada and one from New Mexico.

“I’m just going to say this, it’s coming to Oklahoma,” Black said. “There’s no ‘hope,’ I’m telling you it’s coming to Oklahoma. It’s coming here.”