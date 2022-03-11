Two dead, eight hospitalized after car plows into DC restaurant at lunchtime, police say

WJLA

(WASHINGTON) — At the least two individuals are useless and eight others hospitalized after a automobile plowed right into a Washington, D.C., restaurant throughout lunchtime Friday, authorities mentioned.

D.C. Fireplace and EMS reported a “mass casualty incident” leading to life-threatening accidents noon Friday in northwest D.C.

Ten victims have been transported to an area hospital, the place two ladies succumbed to their accidents, police mentioned. The opposite eight victims have been in steady to critical situation, police mentioned.

All victims are believed to have been sitting within the outside eating space of the favored Greek restaurant Parthenon on the sunny D.C. day when the SUV careened off the highway, authorities mentioned.

The victims vary in age from about 30 to 80, based on D.C. Fireplace and EMS Chief John Donnelly.

“That is uncommon. … We’ve not had an incident like this in a few years,” Donnelly instructed reporters throughout a press briefing Friday. “A automobile hitting a crowd of individuals is a really critical occasion. Clearly, which we see, it is a tragedy that ends in quite a lot of accidents — critical accidents — so that is what we’re coping with proper now.”

Crash with Mass casualty incident declared 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. Car struck outdoors seating space of restaurant. #DCsBravest triaging a number of sufferers. No structural injury. pic.twitter.com/RTQN8hHr8u — DC Fireplace and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022

The crash is believed to have been an accident, authorities mentioned. The motive force, described as an aged man, was alone within the car when he apparently misplaced management, D.C. Police Second District Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion mentioned.

“There aren’t any indications this was intentional in any kind or vogue,” Bedlion instructed reporters.

The motive force obtained therapy on the scene and is cooperating with authorities, Bedlion mentioned.

No structural injury to the constructing has been discovered.

The Metropolitan Police Division of the District of Columbia is investigating.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.