Two dead, one injured in medical helicopter crash in Alabama

(SHELBY COUNTY, Ala.) — Two members of a medical crew have died and one remains in critical condition after their helicopter crashed in Shelby County, Alabama, on Sunday evening.

Shelby County authorities said they received an emergency call at 5:23 p.m. for a hiker in Chelsea, Alabama, who was experiencing breathing problems and chest pains.

Deputies determined that their best course of action was to transport the hiker to a local hospital by helicopter, and they called a LifeSaver helicopter crew from Sylacauga, Alabama, to respond, said Clay Hammac, chief deputy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s office.

Shelby County deputies then secured a landing zone for the helicopter near Highway 280 and Bear Creek Road, the chief deputy said.

Air Methods, the company which owns the LifeSaver helicopter, said in a statement that the helicopter experienced an accident upon landing.

One member of the crew was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other two crew members, as well as the hiker, were transported to a local hospital. One of the two members transported died at the hospital, Hammac said. The third member of the crew remains in critical condition, Air Methods said in their statement.

The NTSB will conduct a full investigation into the crash with assistance from the FAA, Hammac said.