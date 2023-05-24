Two Detained in Texas Gambling Raid

Posted on: May 24, 2023, 02:20h.

A suspected worker and a 2d particular person have been detained on Monday after a raid focused an unlawful gaming operation in San Antonio, Texas’s Northeast Side, government stated.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, pictured above. The sheriff’s place of work led a playing raid in San Antonio, Texas on Monday. (Image: KENS)



The 2d particular person had in his ownership imaginable marijuana and a firearm, Texas TV station KSAT reported. Several gaming machines have been additionally seized in the quest, consistent with Texas TV station KTSA.

Initially, nobody got here to the door when sheriff’s deputies knocked at the door armed with a seek warrant. They later pressured open the door.

They noticed some 10 folks within enjoying slot machines, KTSA reported. It is unclear if they are going to be charged. The fees at the two apprehended suspects weren’t instantly recognized.

The playing operation was once the topic of a number of civilian proceedings to the sheriff’s place of work prior to deputies sought the quest warrant.

Hard Rock Northern Indiana Robbery

A person was once arrested on May 12 an afternoon after he allegedly robbed about $500 from a blackjack winner in the parking space on the Hard Rock Casino North Indiana.

The would-be sufferer was once strolling to his automobile when any other automobile pulled up at the back of him. An armed suspect exited the second one automobile and demanded the sufferer’s money.

It seems the suspect was once tailing the sufferer within the on line casino and noticed him money in his chips, consistent with the Chicago Tribune.

The suspect was once later known as Anthony A. Odneal of Riverdale, Ill. He was once apprehended and charged with armed theft — taking assets through power or threatening use of power.

Last week, he gave the impression in native courtroom prior to Magistrate Kathleen O’Sullivan. He was once booked on the Lake County Jail. His bond was once set at $40K.

Man Allegedly Assaults EMT, Police Officer at Casino

An intoxicated guy allegedly resisted arrest previous this month at WarHorse Casino in a May 14 incident in the Lincoln, Neb.’s on line casino’s parking space.

The suspect, Zachary Krull, 32, was once apprehended and restrained after he allegedly shoved one Lincoln Fire & Rescue emergency responder and tried to punch any other one, consistent with Nebraska TV station KFOR.

He then allegedly kicked a police officer in the face and chest as officials attempted to put him in a cruiser.

Eventually, Krull was once booked for 3 counts of attack on an officer/well being care skilled, in addition to resisting arrest fees, consistent with Nebraska TV station KOLN.

Canadian Denied His Expected Jackpot

A Canadian guy filed a lawsuit after he claimed he was once now not given a $220,550 jackpot whilst enjoying an web on line casino recreation this is registered in Argentina, consistent with a up to date file.

Victor Janicki of Kelowna, British Columbia, a retired legal professional, filed the prison motion in British Columbia Supreme Court.

He claims he made an aspect wager whilst enjoying blackjack on February 23 on BetOnline.ag’s BJ Classic Game, consistent with the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Janicki was once dealt two 7s of diamonds. He become eligible for a jackpot. But his display blackened for a number of seconds. When it reappeared, Janicki noticed two on-line staff who advised him he received a jackpot and congratulated him.

But later, on line casino group of workers advised he by no means received the cash. In early April, Janicki was once despatched a new edition of what took place in the sport. Janicki disputes their model.

He then filed the prison motion in an effort to assemble the cash. A pass judgement on would possibly unencumber a directed verdict in the case someday subsequent month, the Review Journal reported.

The news group may just now not achieve BetOnline.ag for remark at the litigation.