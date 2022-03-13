Two employees stabbed at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, police say

A person stabbed two workers on the Museum of Fashionable Artwork in New York Metropolis on Saturday, officers said. Police are nonetheless looking for the suspect, who was recognized as a former member of the museum.

“This incident continues to be unfolding,” Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller of the New York Metropolis Police Division mentioned at a press convention Saturday night. “We’re at a really early stage within the investigation.”

Two workers at New York Metropolis’s Museum of Fashionable Artwork have been stabbed on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Alyssa Katz/ THE CITY



At round 4:15 p.m. native time, the person tried to realize entrance to the museum by presenting his membership card, however was denied as a result of his membership had expired on account of two prior incidents involving disorderly conduct on the museum in latest days, Miller mentioned.

The person then turned upset and jumped over the museum’s reception desk earlier than stabbing two workers a number of instances within the again, collar bone and the again of the neck.

The staff have been transported to a neighborhood hospital inside minutes of the assault, Miller mentioned. They’re each anticipated to be okay.

“This was a quickly unfolding, spontaneous incident,” Miller mentioned.

The person concerned within the incident is thought to the NYPD. He was recorded on video leaving the museum following the stabbings, and authorities are nonetheless searching for him, in response to Miller. He’s described as a White male sporting a black jacket, a colourful shirt and a blue surgical masks.

Movies revealed to social media by museum guests confirmed crowds of individuals evacuating the museum.

Went to fulfill pals at @MuseumModernArt. Greeted with a stampede of individuals fleeing. Museum being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/vronWvY2Ky — Alyssa Katz (@alykatzz) March 12, 2022

we have been evacuated on the MoMa, two folks have been stabbed pic.twitter.com/vRAFOOoxMR — Natalie Palacios (@nattpalaci) March 12, 2022

Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that he had been briefed on the scenario, and thanked first responders for his or her “fast work.”

“Please proceed to keep away from the realm whereas Police proceed their investigation and you probably have any info, please contact the NYPD instantly,” he wrote. “Public security is our high precedence. At the moment’s incident is a reminder that this work impacts each neighborhood.”

