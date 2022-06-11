Two Florida children hospitalized after lightning strike

Two children had been rushed to the hospital after a lightning strike in Brevard County.

The ladies had been standing below a palm tree when the strike occurred on Via Salerno Court on Merritt Island round 3:02 p.m. on Friday.

A 12-year-old lady was transported to Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital and a 14-year-old was taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, in keeping with Don Walker, a Brevard County spokesperson.

Investigator stated the circumstances surrounding the strike stay unclear.

According to WFTV, witnesses say the palm tree caught fireplace after the strike and one lady wears braces on her enamel and had burns round her mouth.