Two Florida robbery suspects shot, killed by mall jewelry store owner, two others being sought

October 14, 2022
Two robbery suspects have been shot and killed by a jewelry store proprietor throughout a robbery try inside a Florida purchasing mall, and two different suspects are being sought, police mentioned. 

The robbery occurred on the Magic Mall in Orlando when 4 suspects robbed a jewelry sales space with not less than one in every of them armed, the Orlando Police Department advised Fox News.

    Two robbery suspects have been shot and killed by a jewelry store proprietor Friday on the Magic Mall in Orlando, Florida, police mentioned. (Fox Orlando)

    Orlando police collect outdoors the Magic Mall following a capturing throughout a jewelry store robbery, authorities mentioned.  (Fox Orlando)

“The store owner shot at the suspects,” police mentioned in an announcement. “One suspect was found deceased on scene. The three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found at a nearby location.”

One of the robbery suspects within the automobile had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital the place he died. 

None of the opposite suspects have been discovered, police mentioned. The investigation is ongoing. 

