Two Groves men accused of distributing cocaine in Port Arthur

Two people from Groves are in police custody for his or her alleged involvement in cocaine distribution in Port Arthur. Alvaro Bethea and Darrius Dugas have been known as suspects in an investigation carried out via the Port Arthur Police Department Narcotics and Gun Unit. Upon additional investigation, it used to be printed that the accused people have been distributing medication from Groves to Port Arthur.

The police division received a seek warrant to look the place of dwelling of the suspects on May 10, 2023. The Groves Police Department equipped help in executing the warrant at 2845 Amber Avenue in Groves. Officers came upon over 4 kilograms of powder cocaine and roughly 3 kilos of ecstasy drugs, together with two firearms. The accused people, Bethea and Dugas, have been arrested for ownership of the managed substance and have been taken to Jefferson County Jail. This news used to be launched via the Port Arthur Police Department in a commentary.



