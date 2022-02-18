Two men arrested forced women into sex trafficking as far as Oregon, Tulsa police say | Crime News

When investigators arrived at the motel, the owner told them Washington had been banned from the property that morning as he was “trying to use the staff as his personal security.” With the owner’s permission, investigators reviewed the motel’s registry and found that Washington had rented a room 64 times in a span of 90 days, the affidavit states.

Staff members told police Washington had put up multiple women in his “usual room” there and had moved others among other motels.

Thus far, police have identified four adult victims Washington is alleged to have trafficked — at least three of whom were trafficked across state lines to Louisiana and Oregon — and further investigation indicates that the criminal organization could have been operating in six states, the affidavit states.

Both Washington and Dalton have ties to Louisiana, but the two were most recently living in east Tulsa.

Police arrested Washington, 33, on the night of Jan. 19, and Dalton, 40, on Friday morning.

Both remained in the Tulsa County jail Monday with bail set at $500,000 on charges of human trafficking, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.