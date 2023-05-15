Two More Arrests Made Linked To Carrollton ISD Fentanyl Deaths

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Texas has charged Roberta Alexander Gaitan, 20, and Rafael Soliz, Jr., 22, with conspiracy to distribute a managed substance in reference to a fentanyl drug conspiracy that resulted in the loss of life of 3 youngsters. Gaitan may be accused of distributing a managed substance to a person beneath the age of 21. The fees had been filed in March and unsealed after the defendants had been arrested on Tuesday. Jason Xavier Villanueva, Donovan Jude Andrews, Stephan Paul Brinson, Magaly Mejia Cano and Luis Eduardo Navarrete had been additionally implicated within the conspiracy to visitors counterfeit opioid capsules laced with fentanyl to younger teenagers thru juvenile sellers. The fatal medicine had been marketed the use of social media and feature been related to twelve juvenile fentanyl overdoses, with 3 of the sufferers death. If discovered accountable, the defendants resist twenty years in federal jail. The case is being investigated by means of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Office and the Carrollton Police Department with the assistance of School Resource Officers from the Carrollton – Farmer’s Branch and Lewisville ISDs.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Phelesa Guy and Rick Calvert are prosecuting the case, which U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton stated demonstrated the place of business’s choice to carry drug traffickers responsible and highlighted the continued efforts to counter the opioid epidemic.

