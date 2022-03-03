Two more big warehouses coming in southern Dallas County

Developers are starting work on two more large industrial buildings in southern Dallas County.

The more than 850,000-square-foot Commerce Dalport buildings are planned near Interstate 45 in Wilmer.

The planned industrial project is near Whirlpool Corp’s huge regional warehouse on Millers Ferry Road.

The buildings are set to open late this year, according to planning documents filed with the state.

The overall project will cost more than $40 million and is a development of S&S DTC Industrial of Dallas.

GSR Andrade Architects designed the buildings.

The planned warehouses are just the latest new distribution buildings on the way in southern Dallas County.

More than 16 million square feet of warehouse space was under construction in the area along Interstate 45 and Interstate 20 south of Dallas.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area leads the country in industrial building development with more than 50 million square feet of space under construction.