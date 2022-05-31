Two more teens arrested in series of home break-ins across East Naples

NAPLES, Fla. – Two extra Naples teenagers are going through expenses in connection to a 2-day crime spree throughout East Naples.
The kids are going through a number of expenses after the crime spree that spanned two days on Could 1 and Could 2, officers stated.
14-year-old David Isaiah Brito and 14-year-old Cayden Valles have been arrested over the weekend greater than two weeks after one other Naples teen, 16-year-old Querubin Jararoblero, was taken into custody for the crime spree.
The kids are accused of breaking into a number of properties via unlocked sliding doorways within the Glades group whereas the owners slept, in keeping with the Collier County Sheriff’s Workplace.
Detectives stated a search of Jararoblero’s cellphone revealed texts between him and the opposite two suspects concerning the crimes in addition to movies of the three of them inside properties stealing property.
Detectives stated the teenagers made off with a pellet gun, money, wallets, laptops, bank cards, driver’s licenses, a portray, and extra.
The group can be suspected of stealing a automotive, crashing it, and returning it again to the place he discovered it with an estimated $3,500 in harm.
Detectives stated they later discovered among the stolen gadgets in a close-by canal.
Jararoblero is going through 9 felonies for the crimes together with grand theft auto, 4 counts of housebreaking of an occupied dwelling, three counts of grand theft of dwellings, grand theft, and housebreaking of a conveyance.
Brito is going through 4 counts of housebreaking of an occupied dwelling, three counts of grand theft from a dwelling, two counts of grand theft auto and one depend of grand theft $5,000-$10,000.
Valles is going through two counts of housebreaking of an occupied dwelling and one depend of grand theft auto.
CCSO is asking anybody with info on the crimes to name them at 239-252-9300 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.