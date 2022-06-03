Two Named Outstanding Principals by Foundation

Richelle Dodoo Taylor Deserae Jackson

The Oklahoma Metropolis Public Faculties Basis named two recipients of its Excellent Principals Awards.

Willow Brook Elementary College’s Richelle Dodoo Taylor and Wheeler Center College’s Deserae Jackson had been honored on Might 5 in the course of the annual Stars of Training Awards occasion. The Sam and Charolet Shirley Excellent Principals Award “acknowledges service and dedication, in addition to dedication to their faculties and college students,” in line with Mary Melon, president of the muse.

“Standards is predicated on management in lecturers, internally with lecturers and employees, and locally,” the muse president stated.

The award was established in 2018 by The Shirleys daughter, Natalie Shirley, who has spent many years in service to Oklahoma training as a college president and Oklahoma secretary of training.

Miss Shirley is president of the Nationwide Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

“Management is crucial for making a tradition of excellence,” Miss Mélon stated.

“Richelle and Deserae lead by instance fostering belief and constructing sturdy relationships with their college students, staffs, households and the group.

“Each are shining stars in our college district and really make a distinction for our college students.”

“During the last yr as principals, Mrs. Taylor and Mrs. Jackson have exemplified excellent management, innovation in educating and perseverance whereas conserving college students engaged in studying and targeted on achievement, even by essentially the most sudden training environments together with a world pandemic,” a press release stated.

Mr. Taylor has helped improve pre-kindergarten by first grade standardized arithmetic take a look at ranges and inspired a love for studying” at Willow Brook Elementary, one other assertion said.

Final yr, Willow Brook Elementary was named the highest elementary faculty for the ReadOKC Summer season Break Studying Problem.

“Her compassionate and genuine management helps drive scholar and instructor success,” the assertion went on.

Mrs. Jackson has been principal at Wheeler Center for 3 years.

“She has helped the college transition to a center faculty as a part of Pathway to Greatness,” a press release stated.

“Her supportive and knowledgable management fashion has helped form Wheel into an open a trusting and trusting atmosphere.”

College students on the faculty “confirmed important development in English Language Arts scores, with every grade degree performing above the district common in core areas,” the assertion went on.

Mrs. Jackson is all the time keen to tackle new challenges for the betterment of her college students, employees and faculty.”