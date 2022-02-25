Two of Dallas’ signature flying red horse signs are getting an update

Two of Dallas’ flying red horses — the city’s unofficial symbols — are getting a makeover as part of a major real estate redevelopment.

The 19-foot signs are on two sides of an 18-story office tower on Stemmons Freeway northwest of downtown. The high-rise previously housed offices for Mobil Oil, which used the red Pegasus symbols as its signature for decades.

The former Mobil tower has been redone as part of a 23-acre campus for biotech, medical and nonprofit firms. Called Pegasus Park, it’s a project of J. Small Investments and Lydia Hill Philanthropies.

As part of the ambitious development, the Pegasus signs will also get a revamp.

Lewisville-based sign company FSGS is bringing the iconic signs into the 21st century with new LED lights and repairs.

“Our team is very excited and proud to be part of this project and making our mark on the Dallas skyline,” FSGS owner Indu Sanka said in a statement.

The Stemmons Freeway signs are two of four in the Dallas area.

The red Pegasus was originally the trademark of Dallas’ Magnolia Oil Co., which merged with Mobil in 1959.

Starting in 1934, the red-lighted flying red horse has been on top of the landmark downtown Magnolia Building in downtown — for years Dallas’ tallest building. Magnolia Oil erected the sign on its headquarters to welcome a petroleum industry conference being held in Dallas.

In 1999, the Pegasus sign on top of the Commerce Street tower was replaced with an exact replica. The original neon sign is displayed in front of downtown Dallas’ Omni Hotel.

Mobil moved its downtown Dallas offices to the Stemmons Freeway campus in the late 1980s and added two Pegasus signs. The tower was built as the headquarters of Dallas-based jeweler Zale Corp. In 2015, Exxon Mobil sold the building near Dallas Love Field to J. Small Investments and moved those operations out of the area.

After extensive renovations, the high-rise and surrounding smaller buildings now house operations for UT Southwestern Medical Center, Massachusetts-based BioLabs, Taysha Gene Therapies, Health Wildcatters and other medical and research firms.

Dallas architect GFF designed the Pegasus Park redevelopment.

“Pegasus Park brings together the nonprofit community, biolab and medical industry leaders to create a campus for innovation,” GFF’s Russell Hagg said in a statement.