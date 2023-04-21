Two of the victims once lived here





In a high-profile case in Maine, legislation enforcement and media accounts reported that two of the 4 folks killed have been Ocala citizens. However, Cynthia Eaton, 63, and her husband, David, 66 had moved to Auburndale and extra not too long ago to Kansas, in step with public data, circle of relatives, and pals. The accused killer is their son Joseph, 34, who has been accused of killing his oldsters and two others sooner than wounding 3 folks on a freeway, which has attracted nationwide consideration. Joseph Eaton stays jailed in Maine.

The capturing spree shocked folks in Maine, together with the little the city of Bowdoin, the place the our bodies of the Eatons and their pals Patricia, and Robert Eger have been came upon by way of Patricia’s sister on April 18. Mike Sauschuck, commissioner of Maine Public Safety, referred to as the shootings “an attack on the soul of our state.”

The Eatons had long past to Maine to select up their son, who used to be launched from jail on April 14 after serving a 2015 sentence for home violence. Cynthia Eaton met her son at the Maine Correctional Facility in Windham, in step with the Maine State Police.

Cynthia’s stepfather, Kenneth W. Fagan Jr., who lives in Ocala, described the Eatons as “good people” and “the best parents.” The Eatons had lived in Auburndale till a couple of months in the past and offered their house to transport to Kansas City, Kansas, to be with every other son who lives there.

Authorities indexed the Eatons as Ocala citizens as a result of that is the deal with on document, perhaps from a motive force’s license, at a automotive condominium operation at the Portland, Maine airport. David Eaton had rented a automotive there, in step with the arrest affidavit on this case. Police say that is the automotive Joseph Eaton used to be riding when he shot a circle of relatives of 3 on Interstate 295.

Joseph Eaton has a protracted, previous. In 2014, his oldsters attempted to steer Maine government to liberate him to their custody to serve out his probation for a Maine crime. However, that plan didn’t figure out as a result of “his father refused to give up his guns.” Not gaining access to firearms used to be a situation of probation.

News of the slayings touched others in Central Florida who knew the Eatons. Lisa Shea, Patti Eger’s sister, referred to as the police on April 18 at 9:21 a.m. after she noticed two drops of blood on the entrance steps. Several firearms mendacity about the area have been discovered, and a be aware that said, “any individual were molested and that there used to be not anything accomplished about it,” used to be came upon.

Joseph Eaton left a rambling Facebook Live post soliciting for forgiveness and mentioned individuals who fake to be Christians. The Sun Journal newspaper in Lewiston stated the two couples were pals for years, and that Patti had not too long ago visited the Eatons in Florida.

In addition to Cynthia and David Eaton, Patricia and Robert Eger have been additionally killed, with 3 folks injured on I-295. Sean Halsey, 51, Justin Halsey, 29, and Paige Halsey, 25, have been all injured in the capturing spree.