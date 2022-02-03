Two Officers Shot And Killed At Bridgewater College Campus 

A few weeks after two police officers were shot and killed in Harlem during a domestic disturbance call, two more officers have been shot in killed at Bridgewater College in Virginia.

ABC 7 is reporting that Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed yesterday (February 1) after responding to calls of an active shooter on the campus. Known as the “dynamic duo” to those who knew them, college president Dr. David W. Bushman released a statement on the tragic shooting of the two friend. “These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the “dynamic duo,” Bushman wrote. ”John was J.J.’s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do.”

The incident unfolded after the campus police were informed of an “unknown man” walking around the campus and when they approached him, he fired on the officers hitting both of them. After the shooting took place police apartments across the board were alerted to an active shooter on campus at 1:24 p.m and a massive manhunt for the suspect began. Eventually, a suspect fitting the description of the shooter was eventually tracked down on Riverside Drive in the town.

“He then waded through the river and onto an island in the North River, which is located in the town of Bridgewater,” police said. The suspect was placed into custody without incident around 1:55 p.m.”

Such sad news. The alleged shooter, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was then taken into custody and hit with a few charges that could see him behind bars for the remainder of his life.

“Officials say a 27-year-old Ashland, Virginia man was charged in the incident. Alexander Wyatt Campbell was charged with four felonies — two felony counts of capital murder, one felony count of first-degree murder, and one felony count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Campbell is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.”

Campbell suffered one non-life-threatening gunshot wound and police are investigating whether the bullet came from one of the officer’s guns or if the wound was self-inflicted.

Weapons were confiscated both on and off-campus but no word on motive at this point.



was originally published on

hiphopwired.com



