Authorities are investigating the deaths of a person and a girl in Harris County, Texas. The couple used to be found dead inside of their house on Lakewood Field Drive by means of a circle of relatives member who hadn’t heard from them since Monday. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office suspects that their deaths are the results of a homicide-suicide and are proceeding their investigation. The names of the deceased have now not been launched but.

Around 1 p.m., constable deputies replied to a choice at a house within the 16400 of Lakewood Field Drive, Harris County Sheriff’s Office officers stated. A circle of relatives member had long past to the home to test at the couple who lived there, after now not listening to from them since Monday, in step with the Sheriff’s Office.

The guy, who used to be in his 70s, and the girl, who used to be in her 60s, had been each dead inside of the home, in step with the sheriff’s place of work.

Homicide investigators from the sheriff’s place of work had been nonetheless at the scene as of three p.m., officers stated. The names of the 2 dead people have now not but been launched.