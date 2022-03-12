National

Two people stabbed inside New York’s Museum of Modern Art: Police

March 12, 2022
Will McDuffie Ivan Pereira and Aaron Katersky ABC News
Kali9/Getty Pictures

(NEW YORK) — Two individuals have been stabbed contained in the Museum of Trendy Artwork in Manhattan Saturday afternoon, police mentioned.

The unidentified victims have been transported to Bellevue Hospital and listed in steady situation, in response to the New York Police Division.

Preliminarily, per a supply acquainted, authorities consider a former worker got here again to the museum and stabbed two individuals who work there. It’s not believed to be a random assault.

Officers have been nonetheless on the lookout for a suspect and the investigation was ongoing, in response to police.

It is a growing story. Examine again for particulars.

