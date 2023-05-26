Two Rebels Earn WGCA All-American Honors

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Ole Miss girls golfers won Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American honors, the WGCA introduced on Friday. Andrea Lignell and Chiara Tamburlini earned the award for his or her very good 2022-23 seasons.
Lignell turns into the 3rd directly and all-time to obtain First Team All-American standing. Tamburlini and previous Rebel Julia Johnson took house the distinction the previous two seasons. It additionally marks the Gothenburg, Sweden local’s first All-American accolade of her profession.
Lignell is coming off a tie for 14th position on the NCAA Championships, capturing three-under par thru 4 rounds. It was once the 3rd absolute best particular person end and lowest rating at NCAAs in program historical past. She recently ranks No. 9 and No. 10 within the country in step with Goflweek and Golfstat.
The senior stamped her title in a few puts within the Ole Miss golfing document books. Ending the yr with a team-best stroke moderate of 71.63, which is the fourth lowest in a season for the reason that 2003-2004 marketing campaign. Lignell tied Johnson the bottom 54-hole rating in program historical past of 203 at Battle at Beach and probably the most top-five finishes in a season with 6. Lignell has additionally set a brand new program-best mark in maximum rounds within the 60s in one season (10), whilst additionally capturing par-or-better in 16 of her rounds this season, rating 2nd all-time. Lignell made historical past for the Rebels on the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, no longer best being the primary ever Rebel to make the day 3 reduce on the prestigious match but additionally completing 3rd total with a three-day rating of 210 (-6) in Augusta.
Tamburlini won Second Team All-American honors, her 2nd directly All-America accolade. She holds a season stroke moderate of 72.77 in 2022-23, marking a personal-best throughout her 4 seasons enjoying for Ole Miss. The St. Gallen, Switzerland local has logged a complete of 13 rounds of par-or-better golfing this season, together with 4 rounds within the 60s this yr. This formally ranks the senior 2nd all-time in profession rounds of par-or-better golfing in Ole Miss historical past, tallying 37 over her four-year profession. Tamburlini additionally garnered Second-Team All-SEC honors for the second one yr in a row. The senior ends her ultimate season, recorded two peak 5 finishes and 6 peak 10 finishes.
For all Ole Miss girls’s golfing newest news and information, observe the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWGolf, on Instagram at OleMissWGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Women’s Golf. General athletic news will also be discovered at @OleMissSports on Twitter, Ole Miss Sports on Facebook and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.
WGCA 1st Team All-Americans
Jenny Bae, University of Georgia
Zoe Campos, UCLA
Karisa Chul Ak Sorn, Iowa State University
Hannah Darling, University of South Carolina
Charlotte Heath, Florida State University
Madd Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State University
Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest University
Andrea Lignell, University of Mississippi
Ingrid Lindblad, Louisiana State University
Julie Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State University
Megan Schofill, Auburn University
Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest University
Crystal Wang, University of Illinois
Lottie Woad, Florida State University
Rose Zhang, Stanford University
WGCA 2nd Team All-Americans
Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State University
Rosie Belsham, Baylor University
Carla Bernat, Tulane University
Sadie Englemann, Stanford University
Laney Frye, University of Kentucky
Sera Hasegawa, Baylor University
Lion Higo, Pepperdine University
Carolina Lopez Chacarra, Wake Forest University
Ashley Menne Arizona State University
Jennie Park, Texas A&M University
Amanda Sambach, University of Virginia
Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt University
Latanna Stone, Louisiana State University
Chiara Tamburlini, University of Mississippi
Mirabel Ting, Augusta University
WGCA Honorable Mention All-Americans
Amari Avery, University of Southern California
Phoebe Brinker, Duke University
Jensen Castle, University of Kentucky
Mathilde Claisse, University of South Carolina
Aine Donegan, Louisiana State University
Megha Ganne, Stanford University
Melanie Green, University of South Florida
Tiffany Le, University of California Riverside
Mackenzie Lee, Southern Methodist University
Lucia Lopez-Ortega, San Jose State University
Patricie Mackova, University of Maryland
Caitlyn Macnab, Texas Christian University
Antonia Malate, San Jose State University
Caley McGinty, The Ohio State University
Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest University
Catherine Park, University of Southern California
Louise Rydqvist, University of South Carolina
Emma Schimpf, College of Charleston
Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine University
Michelle Zhang, Southern Methodist University