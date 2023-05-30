Two shootings involving 2-year-olds in Chicago hours apart

Following two separate incidents in which two 2-year-olds were shot, charges have been filed against two individuals in Chicago. Chicago’s Megan Hickey reports that in one instance, a 2-year-old girl shot herself in Rogers Park after finding a loaded gun. It is unclear if either of those charged fired the weapon, but both face charges of endangering a child due to an unsecured, loaded gun. The girl is in good condition following the incident. Meanwhile, a 2-year-old boy was hit in the hand by a gun that went off while he was playing in a bedroom. A 24-year-old man has been charged with endangering a child in this case. In January, two laws went into effect in Illinois relating to gun safety. One law requires that the state develop a public awareness campaign on safe gun storage, while the other mandates that safe gun storage be taught during safety education lessons in Illinois schools. However, neither of these laws would prevent incidents involving toddlers like those in Chicago.



