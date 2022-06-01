Two Sisters Who Own 25-Year-Old Black-Owned Hair Salon Launch All-Natural Hair Moisturizer and Protective Style Products

Meet Glynnis and Shelly Smith, two siblings who personal a profitable hair salon in Kansas Metropolis, Mo. and are helping hundreds of purchasers worldwide with their particular person hair care wants. They’re additionally the founders of a hair care product line known as Meme Natural You, a fusion of their Guyanese-American tradition, and their resilience as ladies.
Their product line combines unique substances harvested from crops and botanicals discovered of their homeland within the Amazonian rain forest of South America together with our numerous hours of discipline expertise supplying skilled hair care providers to their clientele.
As youngsters rising up in Guyana, industrial hair care merchandise had been unavailable in order that they made their very own haircare merchandise by utilizing pure substances from our environment. The sisters remark, “Our beginnings had been humble ones, and we lived modestly — each in Guyana, and after migrating to America, however we at all times had a dream of sooner or later having a enterprise of our personal. As youngsters our mother and father instilled sturdy household values, to be trustworthy, and to work exhausting. These similar values stay on the core of our lives, and our enterprise to this present day.”
One morning in November of 2013, their dream was nearly lower brief once they had been overcome by carbon monoxide whereas asleep of their household dwelling. Had it not been for a member of the family that managed to flee the home to name for assist, they might have all died. In accordance with the fireplace marshal, the carbon monoxide degree in the home was greater than 40 occasions larger than secure publicity ranges.
Shelly feedback, “My sister Glynnis and I and two different relations had been rescued by firefighters and rushed to the hospital in crucial situation. We awoke within the hospital grateful that God had spared our lives, and allowed us to triumph from tragedy.”
She continues, “In the present day, our ardour has blossomed right into a brick-and-mortar full-service hair salon with a strong consumer base. The Meme Pure You product line was created to pay homage to our heritage, to present again to our loyal clientele, and to make all pure hair care accessible for all walks of life. It’s the mixture of the place we’ve been and the place we’re going.”
The sisters have been featured in a number of main information retailers together with NPR and WHYY/PBS.
This text first appeared on Blackbusiness.com.