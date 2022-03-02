Two-term Plano Rep. Van Taylor forced into runoff following last-minute infidelity revelation

WASHINGTON – A revelation of infidelity that surfaced just before Tuesday’s primary could have dragged down Rep. Van Taylor, a two-term Plano Republican, forcing a runoff with former Collin County judge Keith Self.
The affair surfaced thanks to a third candidate, Suzanne Harp.
A Plano resident named Tania Joya — an ex-jihadist and widow of the most infamous American to join the Islamic State – said she contacted Harp last Thursday, hoping she would confront Taylor privately and persuade him to drop out and resign from Congress.
Instead, Harp sent a supporter to interview the woman, known in British tabloids as the “ISIS bride.”
On Sunday afternoon, two days before the primary, a rightwing website posted audio of that 35-minute interview, full of salacious details about their nine-month affair.
Taylor has yet to respond to the claims. Nor has Self, for that matter.
But Harp, having orchestrated the publicity, pounced Monday night.
She called the situation “shocking…disturbing and unbecoming of a sitting U.S. Representative” and warned that it would be “dangerous to have compromised and corrupt representation in Washington.”
By then, Republicans in Collin and Hunt counties were chattering.
Conservatives were gleefully spreading the stories – the first, published Sunday by National File, and another labeled “exclusive” on Monday by Breitbart, a conservative website.
“All I wanted was for Suzanne Harp to just say, ‘Hey, I know your little scandal with Tania Joya. Would you like to resign before we embarrass you?’ But it didn’t happen like that,” Joya told The Dallas Morning News on Monday night.
Taylor led in early voting with 51.8% in a five-way race, enough to secure the nomination outright. But as it turned out, nearly half the votes were cast on Election Day and he hadn’t banked enough of a lead to withstand the fallout.
After Joya’s revelations surfaced, his Election Day share of the vote plunged to 45.2%.
Out of 63,981 ballots, Taylor fell 823 short of what he needed to avoid a runoff.
Joya said she didn’t intend to inject herself into the election, and didn’t even realize the primary was five days away when she contacted Harp. She was just annoyed at having to see her ex-lover’s face on billboards as she drove around Plano.
Support for Self, who served a dozen years as the chief executive of fast-growing Collin County, held steady. He ended up with 26.5% to Taylor’s 48.7%.
Harp ended up with 20.8%– enough to play spoiler but not to make the runoff.
Taylor was one of four Texas Republicans who voted to certify President Joe Biden’s victory the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Heading into the weekend, that was the biggest point of contention in the 3d District race.
Self and Harp bashed Taylor over that vote. And it drew a snub from Donald Trump, who endorsed 16 Texas Republican incumbents but not Taylor and the other three.
Joya said she and Taylor met through her work as an ex-jihadist helping to reprogram extremists, and the affair lasted from October 2020 to June 2021.
“We were very close,” she told The News.
As the relationship wound down, she said, she asked Taylor for help to pay off a credit card and pay some bills, and he gave her $5,000.
“I needed help. I was like, just help me out because that’s the least – the very least – he could do,” she said. “For him, it was like, ‘Okay, on the condition you don’t tell anyone.’ … I didn’t want to tell anybody anything.”
Taylor’s campaign website describes him as “Family Man. Businessman. United States Marine.” There’s video footage of him and his wife, Anne, happily walking hand in hand. In a wedding photo, he’s in a Marine dress uniform – they married after he returned from Iraq. They have three daughters.
Joya and her first husband have been the subjects of lengthy profiles in The Atlantic, and tabloid fodder for years in her native Britain.
John Georgelas, who grew up in Plano, converted to Islam and became a top recruiter for the extremist Islamic State. In 2013, he took her and their three children to Northern Syria where, as Yahya Abu Hassan, he became the most important American fighting for ISIS.
He was killed in 2017 as the caliphate collapsed.
Three weeks after their arrival in Syria, Joya, pregnant, fled to Turkey with the children, then to Plano to live near her in-laws.