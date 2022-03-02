Two Uptown Dallas high-rises hit the market

Two Uptown Dallas apartment towers are the next North Texas buildings up for grabs.

The Carlisle & Vine high-rise and the Residences at Oak Grove are the latest luxury rental communities to come on the market in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Carlisle & Vine is a 16-story apartment with 150 units. Built in 2019, the property is located near Turtle Creek.

Residences at Oak Grove is a 13-story building located off Lemmon Avenue near Cityplace. Completed last year, the building has 185 units.

Both residential high-rises are projects of Trammell Crow Residential.

Institutional Property Advisors’ Dallas office is marketing the buildings for sale.

The property brokers describe the buildings as “two of the most highly desired high-rises in Uptown Dallas.

“The two properties, Carlisle & Vine and Residences at the Grove, are located one half-mile from each other and benefit from unique walkability to all of Uptown’s most prominent destinations,” according to the marketing pitch.

Several Dallas apartment towers have changed hands during the last year.

D-FW was the country’s top apartment investment market in 2021 with almost $28 billion in sales.