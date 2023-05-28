Two-vehicle crash in Largo leaves one person dead and a m

On Saturday night time, the Largo Police Department (LPD) used to be known as to reply to a two-vehicle twist of fate in Largo, which tragically resulted in one person shedding their lifestyles.

According to LPD, Kimberly Murzyn, elderly 38, ran a crimson mild at an intersection using her Volkswagen Jetta, which brought about her to collide with a GMC Sierra.

At the time of the collision, there used to be a minor who used to be a passenger in the Volkswagen. Both Murzyn and the minor have been hospitalized however unfortunately, Murzyn didn’t continue to exist, and the minor remains to be in essential situation.

LPD showed that the motive force of the GMC Sierra used to be additionally hospitalized. However, the person’s situation is solid at the present.