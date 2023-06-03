PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday, the Largo Police Department (LPD) spoke back to a significant two-vehicle crash on the intersection of Bluffs Drive and Indian Rocks Road.

According to the LPD, a 2022 Lexus RX350 was once heading north on Indian Rocks Road when it was once rear-ended via a 2022 Indian Scout motorbike, simply north of Bluffs Drive.

The driving force of the Lexus, Mark Smith, elderly 64, emerged unhurt. His passenger, Anita Smith, sustained minor injuries, in line with police stories.

However, the motorbike rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was once rushed to a close-by sanatorium, as in line with the LPD.

Authorities said that the motorbike rider was once no longer dressed in a helmet on the time of the crash. Preliminary investigations indicated that pace and alcohol had been contributing elements.

The motorbike driving force continues to be receiving scientific consideration and has no longer but been discharged.