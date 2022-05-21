TxDOT releases project updates for week of May 23 | News

TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of May 23. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

Jacksonville maintenance will be blade overlaying F.M. 851 between F.M. 343 and F.M. 241. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

The contractor for the F.M. 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project is scheduled to continue corrective work and construction on the bridge at Little Turnpike Creek. Flaggers will be present during construction hours. Expect daily lane closures when work is being conducted. The bridge will be closed during construction. The project is expected to be complete during summer 2022.

Work on the US 84 widening, from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw will continue, as well as bridge rail and metal beam guard fence replacement. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project, to widen and resurface the roadway and add safety upgrades, is anticipated to be completed in summer 2022.

The contractor for the resurfacing project on SH 21, from the Houston County line east to US 69 in Alto, will continue road work construction on driveway upgrades and structure extensions. Lane closures are anticipated during construction. This project is expected to be completed by fall 2022.

A safety project to update existing signals on US 69 in Jacksonville is expected to continue from US 175 to Canada. Traffic control will consisit of occasional lane closures and work outside of the roadway when the work is in progress, Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. The project will also add pedestrian signals, crosswalks and curb ramps and completion is expected in July 2022.