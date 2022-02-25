Tyler Perry Talks Madea Wearing Mary J. Blige’s Clothes And Quoting Cardi B

Hallelujer Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ has formally arrived on Netflix.

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content material Director Janeé Bolden had an opportunity to speak with Tyler Perry about his newest movie ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ together with how he comes up with artistic advertising and marketing ideas, like having Madea put on the identical outfit as Mary J. Blige to advertise the film. He additionally revealed he doesn’t actually take note of when he’s trending on Twitter or Google, since he doesn’t consider it’s actual life and is just too busy working his enterprise. Perry additionally spoke about taking moments from popular culture and common dialog like Cardi B’s “WAP” and a random dialog with co-star Brendan O’Carroll about knickers and utilizing them in his movie. He additionally spoke about how he loves the attractive easy work of Ava Duvernay however understands that wouldn’t work for his viewers as a result of they want quite a lot of mess to carry their consideration. Janeé additionally requested him his ideas on the motion to alter Black Historical past Month to Black Future month and he mentioned he hadn’t heard something about it however didn’t suppose he favored it as a result of he loves Black Historical past Month and feels it’s necessary that we combat to acknowledge our historical past and accomplishments, significantly since there’s such a powerful motion to oppose vital race principle and erase or ignore the reality concerning the previous.

Take a look at the complete interview beneath:

‘A Madea Homecoming’ is streaming on Netflix NOW.