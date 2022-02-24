Tyler Seguin’s OT goal helps Stars win another crucial game against Jets to improve playoff chances

At the end of the season, the Stars and the Jets are going to wonder what could have been.

All three games this season between the two Western Conference playoff hopefuls have gone into overtime, including Wednesday’s 3-2 Stars overtime win over. Tyler Seguin’s goal 54 seconds into overtime lifted the Stars, giving Dallas the extra point in the standings.

“Every game moving forward is big and we’re happy to get two points,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said.

Benn (shorthanded) and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, while Blake Wheeler and Mark Schiefele (power play) scored for the Jets. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

The Stars will play their eighth straight game against a Central Division opponent when they visit Nashville on Thursday night.

The season series between the Stars and Jets should underscore how tight the Western Conference playoff race will be in the final two months. Each game gave out three points, including one to the loser. Each team could regret those extra points come season’s end.

“It’s going to come right down to [a few points],” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “There’s not much separating our two teams. There are a lot of similarities in everything: goals for, goals against, specialty teams, goaltending. We’re very, very similar teams. … There are battles with these guys. They’re a good hockey team. They are.”

Winnipeg is trying to get itself back into the playoff race, as the Jets are a tangential contender for one of the two Wild Card spot. Dallas is trying not only to target the second Wild Card spot, but also the first one currently held by the Predators.

Seguin gave his team reason to celebrate.

On a 2-on-1 in overtime with Miro Heiskanen, Seguin batted a puck past Connor Hellebuyck that snuck over the goal line. After a brief review, officials ruled it a good goal. Winnipeg hesitated to leave the ice, and Hellebuyck initially lobbied that the puck was hit with a high stick, but the Jets exited the ice after the announcement.

Seguin said he thought it was a goal “right away.”

“I saw Miro and just decided that I didn’t want to pass to him, pretty much what I saw,” Seguin joked before elaborating. “Great play by Jamie. I was passing to Miro the whole way and just felt like that guy was baiting me and quick shot, last second. The puck was in the air there and I got another whack at it.”

Seguin also had a hand in Gurianov’s goal that tied the game at 2, hitting Gurianov on the back door with 6:25 left in the third period. Benn’s goal was on a 2-on-1 rush with Roope Hintz, as Benn beat Hellebuyck five-hole with 2:10 left in the second period.

Each member of the Stars’ second line scored a goal. Benn finished with three points (one goal, two assists), Seguin with two (one goal, one assist) and Gurianov one (one goal). It was the first time since Feb. 11 against Winnipeg that the Stars scored an even-strength goal that wasn’t from Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz or Joe Pavelski.

“We’re just trying to do our part,” Benn said. “I think we can be a really good second line on this team. We need to bring that offensive side of our game when we play at home, and especially on the road to try and help out Roope’s line.”

Bowness: “That’s the best I’ve seen Jamie Benn skate for a while, and Seggy was skating as well. We said all along we need secondary scoring. You can’t rely on Roope’s line every night to make the difference. Tonight, that line made the difference.”

The Stars fell behind 2-1 when Schiefele scored after Benn was high-sticked in the face. There was no call on the ice, and Schiefele rocketed a shot past Oettinger from the left circle. Bowness said the officials told him it was a hockey play.

“We’re not perfect,” Benn said. “They’re not perfect. I liked the way we stuck with it, kept grinding and found a way.”

Dallas improved to 2-0-1 on the season against Winnipeg, and opened a five-point lead on the Jets with one game in hand.

Oettinger again? Before the game, Stars coach Rick Bowness did not rule out the possibility of starting Oettinger on both ends of the back-to-back, Wednesday vs. Winnipeg and Thursday at Nashville.

“Let’s say tonight he has 45 shots or he has 25,” Bowness said. “That comes into play. A lot of it has to do with the game tonight. If we can keep the chances and the shots down against, then that’s an open discussion. If it’s a tough night and we’re in our zone for way too much time and he’s making way too many saves, then that’s a whole other discussion we have to have.”

Oettinger has been the team’s best player recently, earning the NHL’s Third Star of the week after a week when he had a .972 save percentage and 0.98 goals against average. He had 46 saves in a win over Colorado and then shut out the Blackhawks in Chicago.

Braden Holtby has played just one game since Jan. 28, allowing three goals in a 4-0 loss to Colorado on Feb. 13. Wednesday was the eighth time in nine games that Oettinger earned the start for Dallas.

With the start, Oettinger shed his status as a waivers-exempt player, meaning he will be in the NHL from now on. In order to send Oettinger to the AHL, the Stars have to pass him through waivers, a process Dallas will not undergo with its franchise netminder.

After Oettinger faced 22 shots on Wednesday night, Bowness was asked whether he’d be back in net vs. Nashville. He laughed and then said “Good try.” The Stars typically do not announce starting goaltenders until the day of the game.

Attendance low: The Stars announced an attendance of 10,098 on Wednesday night, the lowest attendance (excluding last season) since Dec. 7, 2013, when 8,567 fans attended a 5-1 win over the Flyers.

The icy road conditions around the metroplex kept people at home, combined with an earlier start time. Instead of the normal 7:30 p.m. weekday puck drop, Wednesday’s game began at 6:30 p.m.

By the third period, fans had filtered from the 300 level down to the 100 level.

OT winners again: The Stars improved to 10-2 on the season in games that go to overtime and shootouts. That is a big difference from last season, when Dallas went 6-14 in games beyond regulation.

The Stars have won each of their last seven games that went to overtime or a shootout.

“More weapons,” Bowness said. “It’s nice to have more weapons.”

Last year, the Stars were without Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz was in and out of the lineup.

A healthy team means a better one in overtime. Total OT ice time in:

2020-21

1. Heiskanen

2. Klingberg

3. Benn

4. Lindell

5. Dickinson

6. Pavelski

7. Faksa 2021-22

1. Heiskanen

2. Hintz

3. Seguin

4. Benn

5. Klingberg

6. Robertson

7. Pavelski — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) February 24, 2022

Pride Night: The Stars hosted Pride Night on Wednesday night, wearing Pride-themed warmup jerseys and inviting Olympians and local figure skating pair Timothy LeDuc and Ashley Cain-Gribble to drop the ceremonial puck.

The warmup jerseys will be auctioned. Proceeds from the auction, from sales of the Stars’ Pride shirt and from the 50/50 raffle will go to You Can Play, an organization that “believes athletes should be judged on talent, heart, and work ethic, not sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.”

Due to the storm, the Stars announced that they “are planning to wear these threads and celebrate Pride again at a future game this season.”

+++

Find more Stars coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.