Tyler, the Creator drops another video off new project, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’

Tyler, the Creator is treating fans to yet another visual. On Monday he released the music video for “Heaven to Me,” which finds the rapper performing the track from his home studio.

“Heaven to Me” features a sample of “Heaven Only Knows” by Monk Higgins. It follows previously released visuals for “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Dogtooth” and the A$AP Rocky-assisted “Wharf Talk,” all songs off Tyler’s new album.

Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale follows the Grammy-winning Call Me If You Get Lost original. The Estate Sale features songs that didn’t make the first cut.