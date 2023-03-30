Tyler, the Creator on being a rapper: “It’s a beautiful thing”

Tyler, the Creator is a rapper, and he loves his job. He shared a few reasons why in the latest episode of Spotify’s RapCaviar Presents docuseries, which is out Thursday on Hulu.

“It’s a beautiful thing. We’re good with words. We’re good with rhythm. We know pockets. We hear a collection of sounds and one thing and say, ‘Ahh, I know what could go over this,’ that takes a skill,” he said in a clip shared by HipHopDX.

“Hey, we know narrative. ‘Ah, I know what you’re feeling. I know how to put those in words where you can understand yourself better,'” he continued. “We’re great storytellers. Being a rapper is awesome.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Tyler addresses children who may have misconceptions about what it takes to be a rapper.

“You got some young kid like 13 thinking, ‘Oh I got to make bravado rap, [or] damn I gotta talk about what you think you would have to talk about in a rap song,’ [but] no, you don’t,” he said. “You could flex about the s*** you truly hold here and make it seem like the most important s***.”

“When I’m flexing on these songs, it’s just about the s*** that I really like,” he added.

Tyler’s thoughts on being a rapper air a day before the release of Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale. The project includes songs that didn’t make it onto Call Me If You Get Lost, including the recently released “Dogtooth” and “Sorry Not Sorry.”