Tyler, the Creator says “Sorry Not Sorry” in second video this week

Tyler, the Creator is hyping the upcoming release of Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale with his new video for “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Released Wednesday, the self-directed visual finds the rapper and iterations of him from previous albums offering both honest and satirical apologies to a slew of individuals in the crowd. Tyler battles his different alter egos and ultimately ends the video beating one of them to death.

“Sorry Not Sorry” come days after the release of “Dogtooth” and its accompanying video. Both tracks will appear on Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which will feature songs that didn’t make it onto the original album. The project is due out Friday.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)