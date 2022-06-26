‘Tyler the Curator’ matches Tampa Bay painters, sculptors with local businesses

TAMPA, Fla. — “Tyler the Curator” is beautifying Tampa Bay businesses, one piece of progressive paintings at a time.

By day, Tyler Sirota is a supervising engineer at the Epicurean Hotel in South Tampa.

“But I’ve been told I have a designer’s eye,” he mentioned with a smile.

That’s an understatement after which some.

Sirota’s ardour, and perhaps even his future, is as a roving artwork director and curator, pairing up such phenomenal local skills as Rojo the Artist, Noland Anderson, BlaqLab and Carrie Jadus with businesses that crave artwork, together with the Epicurean, Roosters barbershop, Flocale food hall, and extra.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” he mentioned. “Artists help businesses by posting their work, and businesses help artists by showcasing their craft.”

The artwork is greater than ornamental; it is also on the market. Sirota has helped promote virtually 100 items in a brief period of time.

He’s all the time on the lookout for extra expertise, and extra locations to show them.

“He’s done a great job of aligning with what our pillars are: food, art, wine and culture,” mentioned Epicurean GM Shawn Routten.

Tyler the Curator’s origin story is a contented accident born throughout the pandemic. After assembly a number of artists at a local charity occasion, Sirota, who’s all the time been an artwork fan, was requested for concepts on how one can carry new power to the Epicurean.

“I took the initiative to curate a local art show [at the hotel],” he mentioned.

The group responded in a giant manner. Then, when the resort discovered itself with out sufficient artwork in the foyer, the lounge and the restaurant, Sirota was finally tasked with curating a group.

Eventually, via associates, artists and word-of-mouth about his curating skills, he branched out, now serving to some 50 local painters, sculptors and multimedia artists show their work in varied businesses throughout city.

Sirota will get a fee from gross sales, however his facet hustle is extra about ardour than income.

“Oh, there’s nothing like the feeling of calling an artist and telling them one of their pieces has sold,” he mentioned.

For extra on Tyler the Curator, click here.