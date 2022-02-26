Tyreke Evans to work out for Bucks after serving two-year suspension, per report

Former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans will work out with the Milwaukee Bucks in the coming days, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Evans has not played in the NBA since 2019, when he was given a two-year suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug program. He was recently reinstated and is now eligible to join a team for the remainder of the season.

Milwaukee still has one roster spot left to use on a midseason addition even after adding Jevon Carter, who was waived by the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee had two primary needs entering the trade deadline: a big man to fill in for Brook Lopez and a supplementary shot-creator to help their inconsistent half-court offense. They landed Serge Ibaka as their replacement big man. Now, in Evans, they’re considering a high-risk, high-reward swing on a shot-creator.

Evans entered the NBA as one of the best rookie guards in league history. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds in his debut season, but steadily declined from there and has never matched that initial success. He averaged over 19 points per game in a bounce-back 2017-18 campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies but swiftly declined again after joining the Pacers. While he has always been adept at creating shots for himself, his 3-point shot largely hasn’t been a strength. He made 38 percent of his attempts in his last two seasons but is only barely above 32 percent for his career.

Making 3-pointers is an essential component of playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. If Evans is in shape and can still handle the ball, the version of him that shoots like he did in Memphis and Indiana could still be an effective role player. If any of those elements are lacking though, it will be hard for him to earn minutes on a contending roster like Milwaukee’s.