Tyreke Evans to work out for Warriors after auditioning for Bucks, per report

Former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans will work out with the Golden State Warriors, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Charania previously reported that Evans would work out for the Milwaukee Bucks as well. Evans has not played in the NBA since 2019 when he was given a two-year suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug program. He was recently reinstated and is now eligible to join a team for the remainder of the season.

Evans entered the NBA as one of the best rookie guards in league history. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds in his debut season, but steadily declined from there and has never matched that initial success. He averaged over 19 points per game in a bounce-back 2017-18 campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies but swiftly declined again after joining the Pacers. While he has always been adept at creating shots for himself, his 3-point shot largely hasn’t been a strength. He made 38 percent of his attempts in his last two seasons but is only barely above 32 percent for his career.

The Warriors have been in a free-fall ever since Draymond Green got injured in January. Their defense struggling was predictable, but his absence has been felt offensively as well. Green essentially serves as Golden State’s point guard when he is healthy, allowing Stephen Curry to function as an off-ball player. This is when he is at his most lethal, and in that sense, Evans could serve a valuable role as a perimeter scorer that can create offense using Curry’s off-ball gravity.

If Evans is in shape and can still handle the ball, the version of him that shoots like he did in Memphis and Indiana could still be an effective role player. If any of those elements are lacking though, it will be hard for him to earn minutes on a contending roster like Golden State’s.