Tytyana Miller, daughter of rapper Master P, has died at 29

Rapper Grasp P introduced the dying of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller in a social media post on Monday.
Grasp P, whose actual title is Percy Robert Miller, shared on Instagram that the household experiencing “overwhelming grief.” He didn’t disclose her explanation for dying, however revealed she was fighting substance abuse.
“Psychological sickness & substance abuse is an actual concern that we will not be afraid to speak about,” he stated. “With God, we are going to get by this.”
In a unique put up, the No Limits Information founder mirrored additional on his daughter and posted a photograph of them collectively.
“Life is just too quick,” he wrote. “Give your family members their flowers whereas they’re alive.”
In 2016, Grasp P and his daughter talked about her substance abuse and contemplating rehab on the fact TV present, “Rising Up Hip Hop.”
Grasp P has 9 youngsters, together with rapper and actor Romeo Miller, who additionally posted a statement after his sister’s dying.
“We respect the entire prayers, love, and assist, and though that is unhappy occasions, I am ceaselessly grateful for the reminiscences I did have with my superb sister. Love in your family members, life is brief. The silver lining, I do know she’s in a manner higher place and eventually at peace and free,” he stated.