Entertainment

Tytyana Miller, Master P’s daughter, has died at 29, rapper says

May 31, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments

Rapper Grasp P introduced the dying of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller in a social media post on Monday. 

Grasp P, whose actual identify is Percy Robert Miller, shared on Instagram that the household experiencing “overwhelming grief.” He didn’t disclose her explanation for dying, however revealed she was fighting substance abuse. 

“Psychological sickness & substance abuse is an actual situation that we will not be afraid to speak about,” he mentioned. “With God, we’ll get by way of this.”

In a distinct submit, the No Limits Information founder mirrored additional on his daughter and posted a photograph of them collectively. 

“Life is simply too quick,” he wrote. “Give your family members their flowers whereas they’re alive.” 

In 2016, Grasp P and his daughter talked about her substance abuse and contemplating rehab on the fact TV present, “Rising Up Hip Hop.” 

Grasp P has 9 kids, together with rapper and actor Romeo Miller, who additionally posted a statement after his sister’s dying. 

“We respect all the prayers, love, and help, and though that is unhappy instances, I am perpetually grateful for the recollections I did have with my superb sister. Love in your family members, life is brief. The silver lining, I do know she’s in a approach higher place and eventually at peace and free,” he mentioned. 

Christopher Brito

christopher-brito.jpg

Christopher Brito is a social media producer and trending author for CBS Information, specializing in sports activities and tales that contain problems with race and tradition.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram