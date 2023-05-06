U.S. ambassador to U.K. on King Charles’ coronation, Biden’s plans for a visit





Jane D. Hartley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, not too long ago seemed on CBS News with Dana Jacobson to talk about the coronation of King Charles III and the connection between the United States and the United Kingdom. During the interview, Hartley additionally touched upon President Biden’s fresh name with the king.

The coronation of King Charles III used to be a important tournament that drew consideration from in every single place the sector. As the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hartley equipped distinctive perception into the development and its implications for each countries. Her dialog with Jacobson lined a number of subjects similar to the coronation, together with the importance of the instance and the connection between the United States and the United Kingdom throughout this time.

Hartley’s dialogue with Jacobson additionally touched upon President Biden’s plans to visit the United Kingdom within the close to long run. As the 2 countries proceed to paintings in combination on a number of essential problems, the ambassador underscored the significance of these types of exchanges between leaders. By fostering more potent relationships between countries, we will be able to paintings in combination to take on probably the most international’s maximum urgent issues.

If you wish to have to keep up-to-date on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, make sure to flip on notifications for your browser. With this selection enabled, you’ll be the primary to find out about essential news pieces as they occur.