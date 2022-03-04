U.S. Ambassador to UN Denounces Russia’s Putin

NEW YORK—American Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield said Sunday that all options are on the table for dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including prosecuting him for war crimes and stripping Russia of its vote on the United Nations Security Council.”

“So, Madam Ambassador, we’re hearing from people on the ground in Ukraine reports of civilian deaths, seeing the damage to civilian buildings,” she said.

“President Zelensky just this morning said that Vladimir Putin is committing genocide, and he should be tried as a war criminal. Do you think that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal? And should he be tried as such?” CNN’s Dana Bash asked.

“We’re holding the Russians accountable at every level, and I have to say that we were appalled by the Russian use of the word genocide to describe what the Russians are doing.

“They are the aggressors, and they have to be held accountable, whether it’s in the United Nations or elsewhere, and all of that continues to be discussed and is on the table,” the ambassador told a reporter.

“As you know, we will be having a discussion in Geneva at the UN Human Rights Council, bringing Russia before the Human Rights Council, as well,” she said, “and there’s another resolution that we’re bringing before the General Assembly in a special emergency meeting that we’re requesting tonight. “So, we’re keeping the pressure up on the Russians.”

When asked whether holding a war crimes tribunal in The Hague is also on the table, Ambassador Greenfield said,

“I think everything is on the table as we move forward, but as we’re dealing with the situation today, we’re continuing to address all of those issues.”

“During the very moment that you were giving your speech at the UN Security Council meeting urging Russia not to invade Ukraine, Vladimir Putin was launching his invasion. What was that moment like, when you realized that was happening?” Bash asked.

“It showed the complete and utter disrespect that the Russians have for UN values, for the UN Charter. There was a buzz across the room in the Security Council, as we all began to get information that this was happening on the ground as we were speaking. So, again, we’re not surprised,” Ambassador Greenfield said.

“The U.S. warned about this for weeks in advance that this was going to happen any day. So, we weren’t surprised that they did it, but, again, it just showed to the world how this — how much the Russians disrespect the UN system and that, again, they are the aggressors here,” she said.

When asked whether she would support stripping Russia of its vote on the UN Security Council as President Zelensky suggested, Ambassador Greenfield said, “Look, Russia is a member of the Security Council. That’s in the UN Charter, but we are going to hold Russia accountable for disrespecting the UN Charter, and they have been isolated in many different ways.

“So, just to indicate, 80 countries joined us in co-sponsoring the resolution. More than 50 countries joined us at the podium to call out Russia’s aggression. So, the fact of their sitting on the Security Council does not mean they’re protected from criticism and protected from isolation and protected from condemnation,” she said.

Her message to the 2,700 Russian anti-war protesters who’ve been detained is that they are “extraordinarily brave to be protesting in their country,” and “we encourage those people to continue to make sure their voices are heard.”

It shows that Putin “can’t hide what he’s doing in Ukraine” and “he does not have 100 percent support in his own country for what he’s doing,” the UN ambassador said.