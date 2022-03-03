U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus to perform 5 free concerts in North Texas starting Friday

The U.S. Army Field Band is coming to North Texas.

The band, along with the Soldiers’ Chorus, will play free concerts in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano and Denton this Friday through Tuesday.

Based in Washington, D.C., the group is performing as part of a spring tour through Texas, California, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

In Arlington, Plano and Fort Worth, the band and choir will perform a program called “America the Beautiful,” described as a “celebration of all there is to love about our nation” and a recognition of soldiers and veterans of every generation.

The Denton show is called “This We’ll Defend,” which tells a story about those who have served in the military. In Dallas, the group will perform “Soundtrack of the American Soldier,” a tribute to military stories told by Hollywood, with selections from films like Saving Private Ryan.

Tickets are free, but advanced reservation is required.

Founded in 1946, the 60-member Army Field Band has performed in all 50 states and more than 30 countries, according to the group’s website. The 29-member Soldiers’ Chorus was founded in 1957 as the band’s vocal component.

Performances and tickets

Denton

7:30 p.m. Friday, Murchison Performing Arts Center at the University of North Texas, 2100 N. Interstate 35, Reserve tickets here.

Arlington

7 p.m. Saturday, Arlington ISD Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 900 E Sanford St. Reserve tickets here.

Plano

3 p.m. Sunday, Red Tail Pavilion, 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway. Reserve tickets here.

Dallas

7 p.m. Monday, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Reserve tickets here.

Fort Worth

7 p.m. Tuesday, Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St. Reserve tickets here.