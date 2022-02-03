U.S. Army To Begin Discharging Soldiers Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine

The United States Army announces it will begin discharging soldiers who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

We are almost three years into the pandemic and while we have made advances on the Coronavirus and what we know, we still have a long ways to go. Many scientists have said this pandemic should have been the easy one, but there is one thing we didn’t account for that’s slowing progress: people refusing to do their part.

Thanks to misinformation running wild on social media, people are vulnerable to believing anything, which leads to them not taking vaccines, not wearing masks, and testing positive. Even with professionals telling us the vaccine works and so does wearing a mask, people will listen to misinformation posted by friends and family on Facebook. Things have gotten so bad the United States Army is now forced to take severe action, according to Reuters

“Army readiness depends on soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in a statement. “Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness.”

Going forward, soldiers who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately discharged from the United States Army. The Army has maintained this bold move is to maintain its combat readiness. This makes perfect sense as one unvaccinated soldier could pass COVID-19 to others, even if they are vaccinated, and they cannot risk them becoming ill while in the field. Experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms even if vaccinated would impair a soldier who is risking their life already to defend our country.