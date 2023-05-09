U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents start crackdown on illegal migrants amid end of Title 42





The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has introduced its plan to release a big operation to curtail illegal border crossings in El Paso, Texas. The crackdown is ready to start on Tuesday, in anticipation of the upcoming expiration of the pandemic-era program referred to as Title 42, which is because of end later this week. The termination of this system has state officers occupied with a possible inflow of migrants, prompting CBP agents to take preemptive motion.

CBS News is carefully tracking the location and has assigned correspondent Manuel Bojorquez to document are living on the bottom. This news comes amidst emerging tensions and considerations over the dealing with of illegal immigration on the southern U.S. border; a sizzling button factor that has drawn grievance from each side of the aisle.

