U.S. Department of Education Supports HBCU Response to Bomb Threats

Right now, Vice President Kamala Harris and the U.S. Division of Training (Division) introduced that Traditionally Black Schools and Universities (HBCUs) which have not too long ago skilled a bomb risk leading to a disruption to the campus studying atmosphere, are eligible to use for grant funds beneath the Undertaking College Emergency Response to Violence (Undertaking SERV) program.
Project SERV offers short-term instant funding for native instructional businesses (LEAs) and establishments of upper schooling (IHEs) which have skilled a violent or traumatic incident to help in restoring a secure atmosphere conducive to studying, in response to a press release.
“The latest bomb threats skilled by HBCUs have shaken college students and fractured their sense of security and belonging, that are crucial to their educational success and wellbeing,” mentioned U.S. Secretary of Training Miguel Cardona.
“We, on the Division of Training, acknowledge how these threats evoke a painful historical past of violence towards Black Individuals on this nation that’s particularly traumatizing to HBCU college students, college, and employees. Right now’s announcement will enhance entry to Undertaking SERV grants for HBCUs as these establishments work to deal with college students’ psychological well being wants, shore up campus safety and restore studying environments in order that they’ll get again to doing what they do greatest — educating the following technology of nice leaders.”
The Division will work with HBCUs which have acquired latest bomb threats to find out if Undertaking SERV may help with instant wants, equivalent to focused psychological well being assets or enhanced safety to revive the training atmosphere on their campuses. Funding for Undertaking SERV is proscribed, and awards usually vary from $50,000 to $150,000 per college.
“The bomb threats towards HBCUs, significantly concentrated in Black Historical past Month, represent a uniquely traumatic occasion, given the historical past of bombings as a tactic to intimidate and provoke worry in Black Individuals throughout the lengthy battle for civil rights within the 20th century,” mentioned Dietra Trent, govt director of the White Home Initiative on Advancing Instructional Fairness, Excellence and Financial Alternative by way of Traditionally Black Schools and Universities.
“On this context, even the specter of bombings at HBCUs can have a deep and unsettling influence on college students, college and employees that considerably disrupts the training atmosphere. Our HBCUs are pillars of power and resiliency, and we are going to proceed working to advertise insurance policies and practices that fortify that power and advance instructional fairness, excellence and financial alternative by way of these establishments.”
The Biden-Harris Administration is taking a whole-of-government strategy to making sure the security and well-being of scholars, employees and school and addressing these repeated threats to HBCU campuses. Following the primary studies of the threats, Secretary Cardona and Homeland Safety Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas hosted a briefing with greater than 40 presidents of HBCUs from throughout the nation to share details about grant applications, coaching assets and different instruments out there to HBCUs to strengthen campus security and safety. Biden-Harris Administration leaders have additionally not too long ago visited HBCU campuses, listening to firsthand about the necessity to modernize and replace their operations, together with campus security and safety, and the necessity for extra assets to assist bolster psychological well being providers because of elevated apprehension throughout the campus group.
Along with immediately’s announcement, the Division will present HBCUs with a compendium of the assets which are out there throughout the Federal authorities. These different assets may help with long-term enhancements to campus psychological well being applications, campus security and emergency administration planning and response.
An HBCU that skilled a latest bomb risk could obtain extra details about the chance for help beneath Undertaking SERV by emailing [email protected].