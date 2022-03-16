U.S. embassy says Russian troops “shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread” in northeast Ukraine

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine mentioned Russian troops “shot and killed 10 folks standing in line for bread” on Wednesday within the decimated northeast Ukrainian metropolis of Chernihiv. The embassy didn’t cite what proof it had of the assault in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.

“Such horrific assaults should cease,” the Embassy mentioned within the tweet, including that the U.S. authorities was “contemplating all out there choices to make sure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine.”

In the present day, Russian forces shot and killed 10 folks standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific assaults should cease. We’re contemplating all out there choices to make sure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine. — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 16, 2022

With every day, the price in human lives and struggling of Russia’s conflict on Ukraine rises. The United Nations human rights workplace has registered about 600 civilian deaths, however the U.N. acknowledges the actual toll is for certain to be far increased. Ukrainian officers say hundreds have been killed — greater than 2,000 within the besieged southern metropolis of Mariupol alone.

There was little data on the alleged assault on civilians lining up for meals in Chernihiv, however video posted to social media confirmed the purported aftermath, with a variety of our bodies on the bottom.

A kind of to submit the video was Oleksandr Merezhko, deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, and chair of its Overseas Affairs Committee.

In Chernigiv Russians have killed greater than ten individuals who have been standing in line to purchase some bread. pic.twitter.com/sy2yGN1BAw — Олександр Мережко (@3TrAmvL026aJRar) March 16, 2022

“Russians have killed greater than ten individuals who have been standing in line to purchase some bread,” he mentioned in his tweet.

The alleged assault got here a day after Ukraine’s common prosecutor’s workplace mentioned a Russian artillery strike had hit a college and open-air market in Chernihiv on Monday, killing 10. It was one among many strikes to hit the town during the last three weeks.

The governor of the area mentioned Wednesday that electrical energy had been minimize to Chernihiv metropolis and a few surrounding cities and villages, however the Reuters information company quoted Governor Viacheslav Chaus as saying Ukraine’s armed forces have been dealing “highly effective blows on the Russian enemy each hour.”

Firefighters are seen on the website as smoke rises from a broken constructing after Russian assaults hit residential buildings in Chernihiv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Company/Getty



On Tuesday, Reuters interviewed Mykola Vasylinko in Kyiv, who mentioned he had simply fled to the capital from Chernihiv, the place the scenario was “a lot worse.”

“That is no Chernihiv,” he advised Reuters. “They [Russian forces] have tried to erase [it] from the Earth’s floor. They bomb residential areas, they particularly goal residential buildings.”

Chernihiv is one among a number of giant cities very near Ukraine’s northeast border with Russia which have come below blistering artillery fireplace since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion and air conflict towards Ukraine to begin on February 24.

Extra



