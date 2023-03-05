U.S. Energy Information Administration – EIA

In 2021, expenditures by means of U.S. herbal gasoline shoppers totaled $192 billion, a 37% build up from 2020 after adjusting for inflation, consistent with our State Energy Data System. The higher spending adopted emerging U.S. herbal gasoline costs, in particular within the electrical energy sector around the southern United States. Total U.S. herbal gasoline intake remained nearly unchanged from 2020 to 2021.

In each U.S. state, the quantity spent on herbal gasoline rose in 2021. The build up was once in particular prime in some states, greater than doubling in Oklahoma and Texas. Natural gasoline spending rose by means of greater than 50% in 5 further states, 4 of that have been within the surrounding space: New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Arizona. In February 2021, a wintry weather hurricane in Texas and Oklahoma resulted in herbal gasoline worth spikes and depleted inventories, which considerably higher spending on herbal gasoline. The 5th state the place herbal gasoline spending rose by means of greater than 50% was once North Dakota.

In the electrical energy sector, herbal gasoline costs to shoppers in 2021 averaged $5.15 consistent with million British thermal gadgets (MMBtu), in comparison with $2.41/MMBtu in 2020. In Oklahoma, herbal gasoline costs for the electrical energy sector had been greater than 5 instances upper in 2021 than in 2020. In Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, and Arizona, they had been greater than 3 times upper.

In distinction, herbal gasoline intake in 2021 declined in 5 of the ones states and remained about the similar as in 2020 in Texas. Despite the critical climate in Texas and Oklahoma in February 2021, temperatures didn’t alternate a lot total, resulting in little alternate in herbal gasoline call for for heating. In the electrical energy sector, intake fell in 2021 on account of upper costs. One exception to intake declines was once in North Dakota, the place herbal gasoline intake rose by means of 26% on account of higher commercial sector use at the side of extra regional herbal gasoline manufacturing.

The electrical energy sector is most often the 3rd-greatest sector in the case of spending, at the back of the residential and commercial sectors. In 2021, on the other hand, it had the biggest proportion, accounting for 31% of overall U.S. herbal gasoline spending. According to our Short-Term Energy Outlook, the electrical energy sector remained the biggest herbal gasoline-eating sector in 2022, and herbal gasoline costs for the sphere just about tripled between 2020 and 2022.

Principal participants: Allen McFarland, Kristen Tsai