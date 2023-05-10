U.S. finalizes asylum restriction to ramp up border deportations once Title 42 lapses

El Paso, Texas — According to internal documents obtained by CBS News, the Biden administration has completed a comprehensive restriction on asylum that it plans to utilize to expedite the removal of migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border after the expiration of the Title 42 policy on Thursday. On Tuesday, hundreds of U.S. asylum officers were taught how to enforce the restriction, and the regulation is expected to be published on Wednesday, less than 48 hours before Title 42 lapses, according to anonymous sources familiar with the effort. If they don’t seek refugee status in another country, such as Mexico, on their trip to the southern border, the rule would disqualify migrants from U.S. protection. The policy also represents a significant shift in asylum policy by President Biden, who ran on the promise of restoring access to the U.S. asylum system to migrants. The restriction, if upheld, would solidify the growing bipartisan opposition to the asylum laws that Congress established in 1980 to conform to international treaties intended to prevent countries from turning away refugees who may face persecution, such as the U.S. did with Jews fleeing Nazi Germany.

The Biden administration has argued that the regulation will encourage migrants to enter the country lawfully and that the rule will not apply to unaccompanied children. Migrants who cross the southern border without authorization will be viewed as ineligible for asylum if they can’t show that they sought protection in another country before entering the U.S. Those who don’t qualify for any exemptions will need to pass interviews with higher standards than traditional “credible fear” interviews, according to training materials, in order to avoid being deported and banned from the U.S. for five years. The restriction is the centerpiece of the Biden administration’s effort to combat a potential historic surge in the number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border when the Title 42 expulsions expire at midnight on Thursday. The ACLU has pledged to file a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s rule, arguing that it ignores U.S. asylum law.



